Gertsch, CatherineCatherine Gertsch 73 of East Haven passed away May 14, 2020. She was born June 2, 1946 in New Haven to James and Claire (Campano) Monahan. Catherine is survived by her three loving children, George "Marty" Sullivan, daughter in law (Linda) of East Haven, Wendi Sullivan of West Haven and Kristen Sullivan of Branford. She is also survived by her four grandchildren who she adored, Amanda Sullivan, Michael Peterson (Heather), Anthony Rivera and Gia Rivera along with two great children, Aliyah Peterson and Mia Catherine Peterson and two brothers James Monahan and, David Monahan, sister-in-law (Mary Lou) of Rhode Island. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Daniel Gertsch.Cathy worked for Yale University (family support services) as a social worker until her retirement in 2011. She was a dedicated member of the Rolling Flags for many years which honored our veterans. Cathy's favorite things were spending time with her family, her dogs and breakfast at her favorite restaurant, she attended and supported all her grandchildrens activities from sports, dance, graduations, etc. She touched and helped so many through her work and community involvement.Due to the current situation, family will have a private funeral service at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.'Soar up high with the beauty and grace of a butterfly'203-467-2789