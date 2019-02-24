New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St.Thomas More, the Catholic Chapel and Center at Yale University
268 Park Street
New Haven, CT
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Dinnean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Gunn "Katie" Dinnean


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine Gunn "Katie" Dinnean Obituary
Dinnean, Catherine "Katie" Gunn
Catherine "Katie" Gunn Dinnean, age 92, of Hamden, passed away on January 28, 2019. Born in New Haven on December 23, 1926 she was the daughter of the late Terence Francis Gunn & Rose Ann (Hackett) Gunn. Growing up in New Haven, she attended St. Mary's Grammar School and graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1944. She was proud that her graduating class raised enough funds to donate an airplane to help during World War II. Katie worked for local doctors in several states and lastly in New Haven until in the early 1960s, when she started her career with S.N.E.T. She retired from there as a Yellow Pages Supervisor. A longtime member of St. Mary's Church, she was a Eucharistic Minister there and at St. Raphael's Hospital. Katie was an active member of the New Haven Quota Club and she volunteered for many years at the Mercy Center in Madison. Above and beyond being a loving Mother, Katie was a pioneer in her role as a single parent. Katie is survived by her daughter Cornelia Dinnean of Hamden; her son Terence G. Dinnean of East Lyme; her sister Joan Atzbach of Hamden and her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Ann Marie Hines, and her two brothers in-law Edward Hines and Charles Atzbach.
Friends may attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in St.Thomas More, the Catholic Chapel and Center at Yale University, 268 Park Street, New Haven, CT 06511 and are invited to stay at for a reception in Katie's memory at the conclusion of her Mass. Burial will take place on March 9th at 11:00 in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Contributions in Katie's memory may be made to St. Thomas More, the Catholic Chapel and Center at Yale University, or to Notre Dame High School at www.notredamehs.com. To send a condolence to her family please see her obituary at: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now