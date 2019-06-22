Catherine Irene, (Lanouette) Colavolpe

Thursday, June 20, 2019 Catherine Irene (Lanouette) Colavolpe longtime resident of Guilford passed away at Apple Rehab – Guilford surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Colavolpe was born in New Haven, CT August 13, 1932, daughter of the late Edward Lanouette and Carrie Longo Lanouette. Wife of Ralph J. Colavolpe Jr. of Guilford. Loving mother of Ralph A. Colavolpe of East Haven. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews,

Predeceased by a sister, Joan Gillette and two brothers, Edward Lanouette and Donald Lanouette Sr., along with her surviving sister–in–law Reggie (Giles) Lanouette. Also survived by beloved friend and partner to Ralph A. Colavolpe, Kimberley Devarennes.

Before retiring, Catherine had worked as food services supervisor with Guilford Public Schools for many years. She enjoyed cooking and sharing good food with family and friends. She loved to read, spending time with friends and family, especially with coffee and desserts. Catherine lived her life to the fullest.

Friends are invited to calling hours on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford on Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow Mass in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite #4B, Southington, CT 06489; https://alz.org/ct