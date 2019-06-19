Comstock, Catherine K.

Catherine "Kate" Kretkewicz Comstock, 100, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Bristol. Born in New Haven on May 17, 1919, Catherine was the daughter of the late John and Pauline (Pietrasz) Kretkewicz, and the wife of the late John F. Comstock. Catherine was a resident of North Haven and a parishioner of St. Barnabas Church for 68 years. She is survived by her daughters Margaret Connelly of Newtown, Susan Comstock of Bristol, and Nancy Stollak and husband Jules of Amherst, NH. She was predeceased by her daughter Cathryn Panciera. Catherine leaves grandchildren Lynne Corriveau of Higganum, Elizabeth McLear of Meriden, Kara Tinkler of Newtown, Andrew Stollak of Cary, NC, and Catherine Brouillette of Peterborough, NH. She also leaves eleven great-grandchildren, as well as her sister Alberta Niedziela of Guilford and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson James Connelly Jr., great-granddaughter Christine Connelly, and sisters Teresa Beirne, Eleanor Conboy, and brother Edward Kretkewicz.

The visiting hour will be on Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 in the Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pediatric Unit of Yale-New Haven Hospital, Office of Development, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508 or a . www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 20, 2019