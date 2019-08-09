New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Seventh-Day Adventist Church
64 Marlboro St
Hamden, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Seventh-Day Adventist Church
64 Marlboro St.
Hamden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Lee Reed


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Lee Reed Obituary
Reed, Catherine Lee
Ms. Catherine Lee Reed, 84, of Jonesboro, GA (previously resided in Oxford, CT) was summoned home to our Heavenly Father, on August 2, 2019, at her residence. Catherine was born on December 2, 1934, to the late Harry and Vina Gibson Collins. Catherine leaves to cherish her fond memories, daughters, Delarese Pettus, of AL, Lorraine Reed, of North Haven, CT, and Deborah (Brian) Pratt, of Hamden, CT; sons, Leander (Debbie) Reed, Jr., of PA, Louis (Berta) Reed, of West Haven, CT; sister, Gertrude Collins, of North Haven, CT; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; in addition to her parents, Catherine was predeceased by siblings; Clarence and Ella Collins and Emma Dixon; great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Davin Pettus.
A celebration of her life will take place Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 64 Marlboro St., Hamden, CT. Friends may call Friday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Reed family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now