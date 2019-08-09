|
Reed, Catherine Lee
Ms. Catherine Lee Reed, 84, of Jonesboro, GA (previously resided in Oxford, CT) was summoned home to our Heavenly Father, on August 2, 2019, at her residence. Catherine was born on December 2, 1934, to the late Harry and Vina Gibson Collins. Catherine leaves to cherish her fond memories, daughters, Delarese Pettus, of AL, Lorraine Reed, of North Haven, CT, and Deborah (Brian) Pratt, of Hamden, CT; sons, Leander (Debbie) Reed, Jr., of PA, Louis (Berta) Reed, of West Haven, CT; sister, Gertrude Collins, of North Haven, CT; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; in addition to her parents, Catherine was predeceased by siblings; Clarence and Ella Collins and Emma Dixon; great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Davin Pettus.
A celebration of her life will take place Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 64 Marlboro St., Hamden, CT. Friends may call Friday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Reed family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 11, 2019