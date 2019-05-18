Home

Catherine Mary McCabe Gibbons, 83, of West Haven, entered into eternal life on April 19, 2019. Daughter of Frank and Margaret McCabe; Mother of Kathy, Gail and Peggy (Kevin); grandmother of Katey (Bob), Donald and Mark (Nicole); great-grandmother of Lilly, Ryder, Roman and Maximilian; former spouse Mr. James Gibbons. She was employed by WHPD, "Badge 45" for 49 years of loyal service as a crossing guard. She also worked for Grolier Books for 20 years. A Mass of Celebration will be held on May 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, 207 Main St., West Haven. In honor of her joy for children, in lieu of flowers, donations are invited to be made to: Savin Rock Ele. Sch., 50 Park St., W.H., CT.- Attn: Cathy or Madeline for teaching supplies. Thank you.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2019
