Marchitto, Catherine
Catherine Marchitto, 81, born in New Haven on January 23, 1938, passed away June 6th, 2019, at RegalCare nursing facility in West Haven. Her parents were Vincent and Tomasina Errico. She was the mother of Angela Carey of Hamden, Michael Marchitto (Lisa) of West Haven, and Angelo David Marchitto of New Haven. Grandmother of Christopher Carey of Hamden. She was predeceased by her husband, Angelo, her brother, Vincent Errico and her sister, Vivian Emmer. She worked for Seros shirt manufacturer for many years.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven Friday at 1:00 p.m. The Celentano Funeral Home is caring for her arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 13, 2019