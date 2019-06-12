New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
All Saints Cemetery
North Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Marchitto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Marchitto


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine Marchitto Obituary
Marchitto, Catherine
Catherine Marchitto, 81, born in New Haven on January 23, 1938, passed away June 6th, 2019, at RegalCare nursing facility in West Haven. Her parents were Vincent and Tomasina Errico. She was the mother of Angela Carey of Hamden, Michael Marchitto (Lisa) of West Haven, and Angelo David Marchitto of New Haven. Grandmother of Christopher Carey of Hamden. She was predeceased by her husband, Angelo, her brother, Vincent Errico and her sister, Vivian Emmer. She worked for Seros shirt manufacturer for many years.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven Friday at 1:00 p.m. The Celentano Funeral Home is caring for her arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Celentano Funeral Home
Download Now