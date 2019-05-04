Merola, Catherine

Catherine Czepiga Merola, 101, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Quinnipiac Valley Center, Wallingford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas P. Merola, Sr. Catherine was born in New Haven on March 4, 1918 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Froncek Czepiga. She was a member of the North Haven Republican Town Committee, member of the former St. Barnabas Women's Club, worked the voting polls in North Haven for many years receiving a "Special Recognition" from the town. Catherine loved to travel but most of all she enjoyed her family whom she loved unconditionally. Beloved mother of Mary Jane Mulligan and Ret. North Haven Fire Chief Nicholas Merola, Jr. (Therese). Loving grandmother of Debra Merola-Boutin (Paul), Nicholas J. Merola (Carol), Richard Mulligan III (Eleanor), David Merola (Jennifer) and Shawn Mulligan. Great-grandmother of Casey, Christopher, Marissa, Nicholas, Spencer, MacKenzie, Joshua, Emily, Sabrina, Luca and Lillianna. Predeceased by her son-in-law Richard Mulligan, Jr., a sister Mary D'Agostino and brothers John & Anthony Czepiga. The family would like to extend a "Special Thank You" to all the nurses and staff of the Quinnipiac Valley Center for the excellent comfort and care they provided to Catherine.

The visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Church of the Resurrection, Wallingford at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019