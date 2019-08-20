|
|
Simonello, Catherine (Cappy) Prete
Catherine (Cappy) Prete Simonello, 81, a longtime resident of Madison, Connecticut, formerly of the New Haven area passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 after a long illness. Loving mother of Patricia Bugbee and husband Shaun of New Jersey, Richard McQueeney of New York, and Sarah Buchanan and husband Jeremiah of Virginia. Grandmother of Ian, Aidan, Charlotte and Jeremiah and great-grandmother to Harley Catherine. Predeceased by her brothers, Ralph Prete and Thomas Prete and her parents, Neal and Catherine Prete. She was born on April 26, 1938. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, quick wit and ability to make people laugh.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Madison, CT. In lieu of flowers, those who wish can make donations, please donate in Cathy's name to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 21, 2019