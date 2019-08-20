Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Simonello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Prete (Cappy) Simonello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Prete (Cappy) Simonello Obituary
Simonello, Catherine (Cappy) Prete
Catherine (Cappy) Prete Simonello, 81, a longtime resident of Madison, Connecticut, formerly of the New Haven area passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 after a long illness. Loving mother of Patricia Bugbee and husband Shaun of New Jersey, Richard McQueeney of New York, and Sarah Buchanan and husband Jeremiah of Virginia. Grandmother of Ian, Aidan, Charlotte and Jeremiah and great-grandmother to Harley Catherine. Predeceased by her brothers, Ralph Prete and Thomas Prete and her parents, Neal and Catherine Prete. She was born on April 26, 1938. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, quick wit and ability to make people laugh.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Madison, CT. In lieu of flowers, those who wish can make donations, please donate in Cathy's name to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.