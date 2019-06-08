Cofrancesco, Catherine R

Catherine Rose Cofrancesco, 92, of North Haven, died at the Linden at Woodbridge June 7, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in New Haven, Nov. 24, 1926, the daughter of the late Carmine and Amelia Pascale Cofrancesco, and was a registrar at Yale Medical School for 25 years prior to retiring. She, together with her two sisters, sang professionally on radio and at many events. She enjoyed going to lunch with her friends from many clubs she belonged to and sang in the choir at St. Ann's Church. She is survived by her twin, Julia Gillotti of Hamden and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Eleanor Huston. Funeral Tuesday at 10:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at Blessed Sacrament Church at 11 o'clock. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamden. Friends may call Tuesday morning from 8:15 to 10:15. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 48, Southington, CT 06489. Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019