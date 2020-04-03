|
|
Walton, Catherine
Walton, Catherine (Kay) Josephine (O'Connor) passed Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 in Bradenton, FL at Tidewell Hospice after a short illness.
Born March 27, 1923 in Hartford, CT. She was the eldest of 6 children, daughter of Jeremiah F. and Catherine (Courtney) O'Connor.
Kay graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1941. She attended St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing and Graduated in 1948, a Registered Nurse. She worked in local hospitals and nursing homes while continuing her nursing education. She later received a B.S. degree from Southern Connecticut State University. She taught Health Courses and performed as a school nurse in West Haven Schools for many years.
Kay was the beloved wife of Frederick A. Walton Jr., married on June 3, 1950 in Hartford, CT. They had four children – Janet C. Walton - O'Connor (Frank), Frederick A. Walton III (Maureen), Deborah M. Mason (Charles), and Kathy Walton (who predeceased her).
She lived in West Haven, CT for many years and was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Victory Church in West Haven, CT.
She is survived by a sister Eileen Camp, and was predeceased by sisters: Dorothy O'Connor, Ruth Anne Otatti, Marie Varrone, and a brother Daniel O'Connor.
She is also survived by a granddaughter Kathryn O'Connor, and grandsons: Connor and Spencer Mason and by many nieces and nephews.
Interment will be private at a future date
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 4, 2020