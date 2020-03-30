|
Zeoli, Catherine (Kitty)
Catherine (Kitty) Zeoli, 88, of Naples Florida, formerly of East Haven passed away on March 20, 2020 at "Beach House" Nursing Facility in Naples, Florida. Kitty was born in New Haven the daughter of the late Peter and Concetta Serra. She attended the former Boardman Trade High School in New Haven. Kitty worked for many years at "Lee Beachwear" in New Haven as a seamstress and later in life she was a healthcare aide for the elderly. She was preceded in death by her husband James Zeoli; brothers Pasquale (Pat), John, Anthony (Sibby), Michael (Micky) and Peter Serra, Jr. and her sister Angelina (Angie) Scavino.
Kitty is survived by her companion Albert Fonda of Margate Florida, loving daughter Debi DeStefano (Alexander) of Naples Florida and son Louis Savenelli (life companion Cindy) of Wallingford; also survived by brother Joseph Serra of Coatesville Virginia and sister Carol Zagagli (Ralph) of Isola di Fano, Italy. She is greatly missed by her grandchildren Lucas Savenelli of Branford, Nicole Weld of North Branford and Alexander DeStefano of Labelle Florida; also great-grandchildren Madyson Savenelli, Aubrey and Emma Weld.
Due to the current health situation, a Memorial gathering will be held in New Haven at a future date, specifics of which will be communicated to family and friends. Memorial donations may be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Florida, 34105. Share a memory and sign Kitty's guestbook online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020