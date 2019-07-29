|
|
Inglese, Cathy
Cathy Inglese passed away July 24, 2019 at the age of 60 with her family by her side. Cathy led an extraordinary life where she touched many lives as a coach, educator, mentor and friend. She spent most of her adult life coaching college women's basketball. Although best known as a successful coach, her most important attributes were her kindness, love for her family and friends, and faith by which she lived her life. Cathy grew up in Wallingford, Connecticut in a close-knit family of four siblings. From an early age, she excelled at all things athletic. A relentless work ethic coupled with a strong competitive nature propelled her to many athletic and educational accomplishments. She was in constant contact with family, friends, former players and associates always willing to lend a hand. She was quick to make new friends and help those in need. Despite her many accomplishments, her humility and concern for others were extraordinary. An avid fitness enthusiast, she rarely missed a day running or swimming. She was a true New Englander having lived in every New England state and coached in all but Maine. She had a distinguished head collegiate coaching career starting at age 27 at the University of Vermont, then on to Boston College for 15 years and finally to the University of Rhode Island. She began her college coaching life as an assistant coach at the University of New Hampshire and finished her career at Fairleigh Dickinson University and most recently Hofstra University as an assistant. Upon graduating college, she began her career as a teacher and high school basketball coach in Glastonbury, CT. As much as she was a guiding light to so many, she was always looking to learn from others and improve upon herself. Cathy was born on December 16, 1958, the daughter of Nancy (Daly) Inglese and the late Vincent (Leon) Inglese, Sr. She is survived by her mother who she most adored and four siblings, Vincent Jr. (wife Kendall) of Lynnfield, MA, Nancy A. Inglese of Branford, CT, Beth Rondo of Branford, CT, and Steven Inglese (Ellen Barrett) of Washington, CT. She was predeceased by her infant sister, Karen. Her nieces and nephews were all very close to her, and included Sarah and Eric Inglese, Jennifer and Carly Rondo and Luca Inglese. She is also survived by her aunt Anita (late Ernie) Fiengo, aunt Peggy (late James) Colleran and aunt and uncle Betty and Philip Danahy. She was also very close to her cousins Eric, Chris and Bryan Fiengo and their families as well as many other cousins. Cathy also included many of her lifelong friends, former players, fellow coaches and staff within her family circle. Cathy graduated magna cum laude from Southern Connecticut State University in 1980, and in 1987 earned a Master of Education in counseling from the University of New Hampshire. She was an inductee of several halls of fame, including Southern Connecticut State University, the University of Vermont, Boston College and Sheehan High School and received many more honors from other organizations.
Visiting hours will be held Friday August 2, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. at the Moore Fieldhouse, 125 Wintergreen Avenue on the campus of Southern Connecticut State University, New Haven, CT 06515. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary Church, 731 Main Street in Branford, CT 06405 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO CHURCH. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the SCSU Foundation, Inglese Family Scholarship, 501 Crescent Street, New Haven, CT 06515. Share a memory and sign Cathy's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of Cathy's arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 31, 2019