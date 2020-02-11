|
Brackett (Podsialdo) , Cecelia (Sally)
Born on January 10, 1940 in New Haven, CT, went to be with the angels on December 29, 2019. Cecelia Brackett born to Mary and Henry Podsialdo is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years Basil Brackett, daughter MaryJane Madden, son Wayne Brackett, two grandchildren Taylor and Sam Madden, brother Richard Podsialdo, and sister in law Gloria Podsialdo.
Cecelia grew up in New Haven, CT attending St. Stanislous School, Mystic School for the deaf, and graduating Hartford school for the deaf in 1964.
She worked for over 30 years for the State of CT as a data entry operator.
She enjoyed cooking, taking care of multiple of cats in her lifetime, watching "The Days of Our Lives" as well as bragging about her children and grandchildren.
A service will be held at St. Pio of Pietrelcina on the Our Lady of Pompei campus at 10 a.m. Feburary 22, 2020; 355 Foxton Rd., East Haven, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020