O'Rourke, Cecelia J. (Kulak)
Cecelia J. (Kulak) O'Rourke, 98, of Hamden, formerly of Rimmon Road, North Haven for many years, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was predeceased by her first husband Joseph Kulak and second husband Alfred O'Rourke. Cecelia was born in Plantsville, CT on April 25, 1921 and was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Agnes Dragon Pryzstawski. She was the co-owner of Magna-Wind Electric Motor Rpr for 25 years. She enjoyed gardening. Mother of David Kulak, Peter Kulak (Barbara), Melanie Bieu (Dennis) and the late Russell Kulak. Sister of Chet Pryor (Barbara) and the late Walter and Theodore Pryzstawski, Evelyn Tera and Florence Berichoni. Also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020