Bailey-Manuel, Cecile Dorothy
Cecile Dorothy Bailey-Manuel, our beloved sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and dear friend departed this earth on December 22, 2019. Cecile was born on June 30, 1921 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She was the daughter of Marguerite Elizabeth (1896-1958) and Walter Timothy Bailey, Sr. (1898-1928). Cecile attended public schools in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Cecile first married in 1940 to James McCall and to that union and ultimately another, birthed four children; daughter, Monita Ann McCall-Oliver, and sons, James, Frederick and Steven McCall. In the mid-1940s, Cecile and her family relocated to New Haven, CT where she quickly planted religious, economic and social roots. She joined the St. Paul's UAME church where she has been a faithful member for more than 70 years. She was a deaconess, sang in the Senior Choir, attended bible study, fed the homeless on Fridays and was a class leader. Cecile worked at the Majestic Laundry, Winchester Repeating Arms and the Southern New England Telephone Company where she retired in 1986. Cecile was a member of the Daughters of Elks, Pocohontas Temple #55 for 30 years where she served as the recording secretary for the Vonoa Bocile Flower Club for more than 10 years. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Cecile was predeceased by her parents Marguerite E. and Walter T. Bailey, Sr.; husbands, James McCall and James Manuel; sister, Marguerite L. Bailey; brothers, Parker Henry and twins, James and Joseph Bailey; sisters-in-law, Hope Gaines and Janet Bailey; sons, James, Steven and Frederick McCall; son-in-law, Edward Oliver, Sr.; daughter, Monita Ann Oliver; grandson, Edward James (EJ) Oliver, Jr. and several nieces and nephews. She leaves to mourn one brother, Walter Timothy Bailey, II.; one daughter-in-law, Clara Mae McCall (Frederick) (CT), seven grandchildren, Kimberly Oliver-McKoy (Everett) (GA); Dominica Mendes; Brandy Bray; George Boyd; Damian McCall; Kwanda McCall; and Lianna McCall of CT, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the St. Paul's UAME Church, 150 Dwight Street, New Haven, CT at 11:00 a.m. The viewing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with an Elk Services following at 10: 00 a.m. A repass will be held at St Paul's UAME Church immediately following the interment at Beaverdale Memorial Park.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 27, 2019