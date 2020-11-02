Fagan, Cecile (Ruttenberg)
Cecile (Ruttenberg) Fagan, 91, of Delray Beach, FL and formerly of Hamden, devoted wife of the late Albert Fagan, died on Oct. 31, 2020. Born in New Haven on Oct. 14, 1929, Cecile was the daughter of the late Harry and Bess (Lytell) Ruttenberg. Beloved mother of Steven M. Fagan (Susan) and Richard M. Fagan. Dear sister of Estelle Stuart. Cherished grandmother of Megan, Aaron, and Alysha. Treasured great-grandmother of Jayde.
Funeral Services at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, Onyx St., New Haven on WEDNESDAY morning, Nov. 4th at 11:00 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the charity of one's choice
