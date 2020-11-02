1/
Cecile (Ruttenberg) Fagan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecile's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fagan, Cecile (Ruttenberg)
Cecile (Ruttenberg) Fagan, 91, of Delray Beach, FL and formerly of Hamden, devoted wife of the late Albert Fagan, died on Oct. 31, 2020. Born in New Haven on Oct. 14, 1929, Cecile was the daughter of the late Harry and Bess (Lytell) Ruttenberg. Beloved mother of Steven M. Fagan (Susan) and Richard M. Fagan. Dear sister of Estelle Stuart. Cherished grandmother of Megan, Aaron, and Alysha. Treasured great-grandmother of Jayde.
Funeral Services at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, Onyx St., New Haven on WEDNESDAY morning, Nov. 4th at 11:00 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the charity of one's choice. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an on-line registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved