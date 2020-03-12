New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Cecilia B. Alling


1928 - 2020
Cecilia B. Alling Obituary
Alling, Cecilia B.
Cecilia B. Alling of Madison died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was the wife of the late Roger D. Alling. Ceil was born June 21, 1928 in New Haven, daughter of the late Gustaf and Mary Kasperwitch Berk. She worked for many years as secretary and receptionist for Dr. Francis Schneider in New Haven and then handled those same jobs at her husband's accounting practice. Later in her life she worked as secretary for the Church of Christ Congregational in Stony Creek and was active in the church community. She was an avid gardener and loved her – many – English Cocker Spaniels. She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Sharon) Alling of Branford and Peter Alling of Madison.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of her family. Visit her online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2020
