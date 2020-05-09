Cassell, Cecilia F.
Cecilia F. Cassell, 90, of West Haven, passed peacefully on May 7, 2020, at Seacrest Retirement Center. The beloved wife of the late James M. Cassell, Sr., Cel was born in New Haven, CT on Sept. 22, 1929, daughter of the late Robert D. and Cecilia McGuiness Farquharson. She graduated from West Haven High School in 1947. Upon graduating from high school, Cel worked for the railroad where she met Jim, whom she married in 1952. She went on to work for S.N.E.T. before deciding to stay home to raise her family. Cel returned to work in 1968 as secretary at Seth G. Haley School until her retirement in 1993, a position which she often referred to as the most wonderful job in the world.
A devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother, Cel, or Auntie Sis, will be remembered for her kind and thoughtful personality, and as a generous and warm-hearted soul who always put others first. Sis was always knitting or crocheting blankets and sweaters for family and friends, who could always count on her to have something freshly baked in the kitchen. She greeted everyone with her beautiful smile and had many lifelong friends. Cel is survived by her children; Kathleen (Dominic Coppola) Cassell and Anne (Edward) Granfield of West Haven, James (Susan) Cassell, Jr. of North Haven, and Stephen Cassell (Kay Gibson) of Brattleboro, VT; her five beloved grandchildren, Michael Cassell, Shauna (Todd) Newall, Megan, Elizabeth and Daniel Granfield, and a large and loving extended family of nieces and nephews who she cherished. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Robert D. Farquharson Jr. and William J. Farquharson. The family would like to thank all the staff at Seacrest for their compassion and care over the past three years. We are eternally grateful.
Due to the Covid pandemic, private burial will take place in St. Lawrence Cemetery. A memorial mass to honor Cel's life will be announced as soon as restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT. 06489. To leave an online message for Cel's family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.