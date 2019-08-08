New Haven Register Obituaries
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Parish at St. Augustine Church
Resources
1940 - 2019
Celeste Copeland Obituary
Copeland, Celeste
Celeste Gargiulo Copeland, 78, of North Branford, beloved wife of the late Raymond G. Copeland Sr. passed away on August 7, 2019 in the Masonicare Health Center surrounded by her family. Loving mother of Raymond G. (Holly) Copeland Jr. of Wallingford, William A. (June) Copeland of North Branford, Deborah (Elemer) Copeland of Meriden, Edward A. (Cara) Copeland of Meriden and the late Carol Rene Copeland. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Sister of Anthony (Sandy) Gargiulo of FL and the late Michael Gargiulo. Sister-in-law of Carol Gargiulo of Wallingford. Celeste was born in New Haven on December 28, 1940 daughter of the late John and Concetta Velardi Gargiulo. Prior to her retirement Celeste was a unit secretary for Yale New Haven Hospital. Celeste along with her late husband owned the former Copeland Pet Gallery of West Haven.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven MONDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ambrose Parish at St. Augustine Church at 11:00. Interment will be private. Friends may call on SUNDAY from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sign Celeste's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
