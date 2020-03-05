New Haven Register Obituaries
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. George Church
33 Whitfield St.
Guilford, CT
Celestino (Romie) Capezzone


1932 - 2020
Celestino (Romie) Capezzone Obituary
Capezzone, Celestino (Romie)
Tuesday, March 3, 2020 Celestino (Romie) Capezzone longtime resident of Guilford passed away at Guilford House. Romie was born in New Haven on June 25, 1932, son of the late Lebro and Josephine (Aramini) Capezzone. Father of Brian Capezzone and David Capezzone both of CA.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Kyra, Elisha, Melody, Micah, Caleb and Matthias.
Brother of Julio Capezzone, Thomas Capezzone, Alice Beeny, Dolores (Chickie) Rusconi and Felicia Oppelt all of Guilford.
Predeceased by two brothers Angelo and Leo Capezzone and four sisters, Rose Capezzone, Luica (Lucy) Capezzone and Patrina Capezzone and Josephine Cappola.
Romie proudly served his country during the Korean War in Navy. He was a dance instructor for Arthur Murray and later worked as material fabricator for New Haven Awning Co. and Branford Auto Cover.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Mar. 14 from 9 – 10 a.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. George Cemetery, Hubbard Rd., Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to VNA Community Health Care, 753 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2020
