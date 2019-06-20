Romano, Cesare

Cesare Romano of New Haven died peacefully on June 18, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. He was the beloved husband of Marie DiCapua Romano. Cesare was born in Siracusa, Italy on March 10, 1936 to the late Giuseppe and Angelina Magnano Romano. He retired from Pratt & Whitney (United Technologies) after 37 years of service. Cesare was a quiet, hardworking man who enjoyed being with his family. He is the proud father of Gina (Jeff Oswald) Troup, Nikki (Sean) O'Connor, Marc (Crista) Romano and Michele Romano. Brother of Maria DeSorbo, Luciano, Sebastiano and the late Salvatore Romano. He was the cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Alexandra Troup, Rory, Aidan and Nicholas O'Connor, Alexander and Ava Romano.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place, New Haven. There will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Share a memory and sign Cesare's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019