Simeone, Cesare

Cesare Simeone, 71, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael campus with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 43 years to Anna Pagliaro Simeone. Cesare was born in Formicola, Provence of Caserta Italy on December 7, 1947 and was the son of the late Giovanni and Maria Francesca Pagliaro Simeone. He had served in the Italian Army. Cesare and his brother were the owners/operators of Romeo and Cesare's Gourmet Shoppe, Orange Street, New Haven. He enjoyed gardening, watching his favorite Rai Television stations, following the stock market, playing cards, taking frequent trips to the casino and watching football. Most of all, Cesare enjoyed his family, especially Sunday dinners at his home, he loved each and every one of them unconditionally. Father of Franca Pagliaro (Domenico) and Giovanni Simeone (Amanda). Grandfather of Joseph Cesare Pagliaro who was the light of his life. Brother of Angela Smeraglia (Franco), Giuseppina Sabino (Vincenzo) and Romeo Simeone (Luisa). Also survived by nieces and nephews.

The visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Road, North Haven at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 17, 2019