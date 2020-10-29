Lam, Cham On
Cham On Lam, age 85, peacefully entered into eternal rest on October 26, 2020, in the comfort of his home. He was the beloved husband of Sik Oi Hui Lam. Mr. Lam was born in Canton, China on August 18, 1935. A resident of Woodbridge since 1992, he was employed as a chef at the Home Village Chinese Restaurant in Hamden for twenty-five years until his retirement. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and especially spending time with his family. In addition to his wife Sik Oi, he is survived by a loving son, Chi Ming Lam and his wife Lynn of Orange and cherished grandchildren, Christopher and Natalie Lam. He was predeceased by his son, Chi Wing Lam. Visiting will take place on Monday November 2, 2020, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Interment will immediately follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park in Hamden. To sign Cham On's guestbook or to share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
.