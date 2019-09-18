|
Gettings, Charlene A.
Charlene Gettings, age 72, of West Haven passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2019. Born in New Haven on May 10, 1947, daughter of the late Charles and Mollie Salperto Buccini. She is survived by her son Michael Gettings and his wife Julia of Meriden. Charlene was predeceased by her brother Dennis Buccini. She was raised in North Haven and graduated from North Haven High School. Charlene was enjoying her retirement from WPCA in New Haven, spending a few years livings in warm and sunny Fort Myers, FL and then returned to live in West Haven in May of 2018. She could often be found partying with her friends "The Shirelles", Larry and David. She was an avid dog lover and enjoyed listening to her music (loudly), shopping and eating "real" Italian food.
Visitation will be held on Monday 5-8pm at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Family and friends may meet directly at St. Lawrence Church on Tuesday to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. For online condolences, please visit our website at
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 21, 2019