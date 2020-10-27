1/1
Charlene (Ruggiero) Amento
1959 - 2020
Amento, Charlene Ruggiero
Charlene Ruggiero Amento, 61, of East Haven passed away October 27, 2020 in CT Hospice. She was the wife of Paul F. Amento for 35 years and mother to Paul M. Amento and Frank A. Amento both of East Haven. Charlene was born in New Haven on September 2, 1959, a daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret Cofrancesco Ruggiero. She graduated from East Haven High School in 1977. Charlene is also survived by her brothers, Edward (Kathryn) Ruggiero of Hebron and Anthony Ruggiero, Jr. of Florida, her aunt Audrey Carranzo of East Haven, her sister-in-law Maryanne (Tom) Rosadini of Cheshire and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Linda (Howard) Ruggiero Buchner. Charlene worked in banking for 14 years. She enjoyed watching her sons play sports. She loved spending time in Florida, listening to live music, dancing and having a good time with her friends, Regina, Judy, Ginny, Debbie and Diane. Charlene loved her family, friends and her dogs, Jazzy and Rena.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Friday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY MORNING from 8:30-10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice at www.hospice.com. Sign Charlene's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
OCT
30
Funeral
10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
