Ferrari, Charles A.
Charles A. Ferrari, 87, passed away peacefully at home on April 11, 2020 following a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Charlie was born in Framingham, MA on September 9, 1932 to Arnold and Louise (Agostini) Ferrari. He spent his formative years in Framingham together with his brother Arnold and sister Dolores. He graduated from Framingham High School, excelling in both academics and athletics. Charlie graduated from Yale University with a degree in architecture. He worked for the firms of Douglas Orr, de Cossy, Windor & Associates and Pelli, Clarke, Pelli Architects in New Haven, CT for the majority of his career. Following his retirement, Charlie resided in Framingham, MA.
Charlie loved family, travel and sports. From a family perspective, he had the best of two worlds; his family located in Framingham and his "adoptive" families in New Haven, most notably the de Cossy's, Seilaff's and Brosmith's. He loved gathering for a good meal and engaging with his family and friends, around holidays, birthdays and simple everyday get-togethers. His trademark was a dry sense of humor often combined with a twinkle in his eyes. He travelled extensively in Europe. Italy was his favorite destination where he spent time with relatives. He also enjoyed vacations at his lake house in Maine. He was an avid sports fan and could engage one, sometimes with great passion, about any related subject. He was a devoted follower of the Yale football team as a long time season ticket holder, and a fan of the New York Giants and Yankees.
Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Arnold and Louise and is survived by his brother Arnold (wife Connie) and his sister Dolores Agostinelli (husband Mario deceased), both of Southborough MA, as well as his nephews, nieces and their families.
A planned celebration of life will be scheduled sometime in the future. Donations in Charlie's memory can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org).
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020