Levine Sr., Charles A.
Charles A. Levine Sr. – Charles, age 57, of New Haven, passed away on June 24, 2020. He leaves behind by his two daughters, Jenifer and Jessica, six grandchildren, his brother and four sisters, nieces and nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved son Charlie. He will be forever remembered for his early kitchen recipes, his passion for drinking coffee, and his deep love for his children. Memorial services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Columbus House in New Haven at columbushouse.org.
Charles A. Levine Sr. – Charles, age 57, of New Haven, passed away on June 24, 2020. He leaves behind by his two daughters, Jenifer and Jessica, six grandchildren, his brother and four sisters, nieces and nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved son Charlie. He will be forever remembered for his early kitchen recipes, his passion for drinking coffee, and his deep love for his children. Memorial services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Columbus House in New Haven at columbushouse.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 28, 2020.