Charles A. Levine Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Levine Sr., Charles A.
Charles A. Levine Sr. – Charles, age 57, of New Haven, passed away on June 24, 2020. He leaves behind by his two daughters, Jenifer and Jessica, six grandchildren, his brother and four sisters, nieces and nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved son Charlie. He will be forever remembered for his early kitchen recipes, his passion for drinking coffee, and his deep love for his children. Memorial services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Columbus House in New Haven at columbushouse.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved