Charles A. Marino Jr, age 76, of West Haven passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019 at CT Hospice. For 49 years, he was the loving husband of Mary Wolak Marino. Charles was born in Port Washington, NY, son of the late Charles Marino Sr. and Antoinette Votto Marino Pizzani. He is also survived by his children, Charles Marino III and his wife Jennifer of NC and James Marino and his wife Silvia of West Haven, his grandson Samuel Marino and his siblings, Anthony Marino and his wife Barbara and Carol Perucci and her husband David all of NJ. Prior to his retirement, Charles was a computer service technician. Charles served his country proudly in the US Navy, during the Vietnam War. He was a former troop leader with the Cub Scouts and the Boy Scouts and coached Babe Ruth and Little League baseball for many years. A past PTA member, where he served as a past council president. He was active with the West Haven City Council, a former chairman of the Finance Committee and former Register of Voters.

The hours for visitation will be Monday from 4-8p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. For online condolences please visit our website at

