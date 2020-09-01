MARTINDALE, CHARLES A. JR.
Charles A. Martindale, Jr., 52, of Branford passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 unexpectedly at his home with his wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Jo-Ann Kopylec Martindale for the past 15 years. Charles was born in New Haven on January 31, 1968 and was the son of Charles A. Martindale, Sr., and Lucille Murphy Martindale. A 1986 graduate of Notre Dame High School, he was a paramedic for Hunter's Ambulance for many years and later was a medical salesman for 20 years for Common Cents EMS Supply of Old Saybrook. Charles was an avid Boston Red Sox and New York Rangers fan. He was an all-around good guy and will be sorely missed. Brother of Daniel (April) Martindale. Uncle of Stephen and Amanda. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Thursday, Sept. 3rd from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday morning, Sept. 4th at 11:00 in the funeral home with the Rev. Timothy Meehan officiating. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
. www.northhavenfuneral.com