Schmuttenmaer, Charles AlbertCharles Albert Schmuttenmaer, Yale University Professor of Chemistry, loving grandfather, friend, and advocate for those in need passed away on Sunday, July 26th in New Haven, CT. A motivation for all those lucky to know him, his passion for education and research will be missed. A founding member of the Yale Green Energy Consortium and pioneer in physical chemistry, he leads the Schmuttenmaer Research Group on novel applications of terahertz spectroscopy. His research includes increasing efficiency of solar energy technology. From Chicago to Berkeley to Rochester to New Haven, his curiosity, optimism, and dedication to his work is known throughout the country. Attending conferences and collaborating with scientists abroad, he is well-known worldwide. Charlie is a member of the Yale Faculty Senate, volunteering for committee work and other chores. He is especially glad of the opportunity for more extensive contact with the Humanities faculty. A loving father and grandfather, he is not one to back down from a water fight, a steep sledding hill, or a walk in a blizzard. Always the traveler and conversationalist, he encourages all to enjoy life and get involved. Sing karaoke. Dance. Most importantly, Go Vote! In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Yale Hunger and Homelessness Action Project as well as the American Chemical Society.