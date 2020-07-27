1/
Attorney Charles B. Angelo
Angelo, Attorney Charles B.
Attorney Charles B. "Chuck" Angelo, 72, of Woodbridge passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Barbara Mauriello Angelo. The visiting hours will be Wednesday, July 29th from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required, after offering your condolences please exit the funeral home). Family and friends are invited to go directly to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Road, Woodbridge on Thursday morning, July 30th at 11:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial (masks and social distancing required, no more than 100 people allowed in church). Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Plainfield, New Jersey on Friday, July 31st. Chuck's full obituary will appear in tomorrow's paper. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 27, 2020.
