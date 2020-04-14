Home

Charles Clifford Hall


1938 - 2020
Hall, Charles Clifford
Charles Clifford Hall 10/28/1938 – 4/08/2020 son of Erma and Clifford Hall of Old Lyme CT, died with dignity at home under his beautiful Aztec blanket with his wife whispering in his good ear how much he was loved. Married to Cathe McLaughlin Hall for an amazing amount of years, Charles was a proud Marine who never let you forget it! He, along with his partner James Connors, ran a very successful company Saybrook Oil. Retiring at 60 he enjoyed the good life for another 21 years. Charles is survived by his wife and partner in crime who will miss him and his devilish blue eyes until she joins him, children David, Ian, Jessica and Shannon and grandchildren Henry, Oliver and Max and their two cats Tiger and FredyBeanBag. A Memorial Bash will be held at a later date when Covid 19 takes a hike. "Honey, Semper Fi – Lock and Load! P.S. – I'll find you."
Published in Shoreline Times on Apr. 24, 2020
