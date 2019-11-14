New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Charles DePalma


1928 - 2019
Charles DePalma Obituary
DePalma, Charles
Charles DePalma, 90, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Quinnipiac Valley Center, Wallingford. He was the beloved husband of Mary Capone DePalma. Charles was born in New Haven on November 26, 1928 and was the son of the late Henry and Lucille Amore DePalma. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean war. Charles was a musician, playing the guitar since age 18 and had played with the well-known New Haven band the "Top Hatters". He was a hairdresser and owned a music store in Branford; later he had worked for Coremetrics for many years until his retirement. Father of Ret. No.HPD Sgt. Robert DePalma and his wife Terri. Grandfather of No.HPD Patrolman Richard DePalma and Vincent DePalma. Brother of Henry "Chick" DePalma. Predeceased by his son Richard DePalma and a brother Paul DePalma.
Private funeral services were entrusted to the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment with full military honors were conducted in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beacon Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza #1803, East Hartford, CT 06108. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 15, 2019
