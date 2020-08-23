1/1
Charles Dickerson
Dickerson, Charles
In East Haven, August 22, 2020, Charles Dickerson, 89, of East Haven, formerly of Hamden. He was the beloved brother of Mary Corso of East Haven. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters Helen and Dorothy Dickerson and a brother John Dickerson. Mr. Dickerson was born in New Haven January 20, 1931 son of the late John N. and Lillian Henkes Dickerson. Prior to his retirement he worked for Yale-Berkeley College for 42 years. Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in All Saints Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery office at 9:45 a.m. Masks will be required by all that attend. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
