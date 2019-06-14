Gunn, Charles E.

Charles E. Gunn, age 84, of North Branford, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Darlene (Brisson) Gunn, his wife of 62 years. He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on December 29, 1934, to the late Fred & Mildred (Everett) Gunn. He spent his childhood years in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, where he graduated from high school in 1952.

He is survived by his daughters Lisa (James) USN Crudden of Lisbon, CT, Katherine (David) Sullivan of Branford, CT, and Patricia (Curtiss) Wakefield of Guilford, CT. He is also survived by grandsons, Edward (USMC), Martin, and Robert (USMC) Crudden, and Ryan (USMC) and John Sullivan. He was predeceased by his grandson, Jake Wakefield.

Chuck was active in community affairs for over 40 years. He served as a member of the Charter Revision Commission, as Mayor, as Deputy Mayor; Chairman, Zoning Board of Appeals; Chairman, Planning & Zoning. The Town of North Branford designated June 7, 2016, as Charlie Gunn Day.

He graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a BS in Electrical Engineering and an MS from Rensellaer Polytechnic Institute while being employed as an instructor. He spent his 36-year career at United Illuminating Company, retiring in 1994.

Chuck loved spending time with family and friends. He was a friend to everyone he met. His first hobbies were photography and wood-working, having built fine furniture and buildings. Other hobbies and interests included traveling with his family and trips to every state in the continental U.S. He was very proud to have driven his '34 Ford to Bend, Oregon, and return with one small mishap. He restored a '46 Ford convertible that received national recognition. He was a member of the Belltown Antique Car Club serving as Treasurer, and the Connecticut Regional Ford V-8 Club serving as President and Treasurer. He was also active as a Board Member and National President of the Ford V-8 Club of America.

Chuck loved music, especially traditional American jazz. He was a Board Member and volunteer for the Greater Connecticut Traditional Jazz Festival. He regularly attended ragtime musical festivals in Sadalia and Columbia, Missouri.

Chuck lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed his family, friends, work, and hobbies. He will be missed by many people.

Chuck spent the last year and a half as a resident of Artis Assisted Living in Branford, Connecticut. We would like to thank all of the care takers, nurses, and everyone involved in his daily activities while residing there.

Family and friends may call at the Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford, on Sunday, June 16th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 811 East Main Street, Branford. Published in The New Haven Register on June 15, 2019