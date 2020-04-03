|
Herrschaft, Sr., Charles E.
Charles E. Herrschaft, Sr., 96, of Guilford, Connecticut, passed away on April 1, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Clifton, New Jersey, on January 24, 1924, son of the late Edward and May Herrschaft. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mabel Herrschaft. He also leaves his son, Charles Herrschaft, Jr. (Raf Graham) of Guilford, CT and his seven daughters, Mary Herrschaft (Jimmy Evans) of Branford, CT, Jane Diepenbrock (Jay) of Raleigh, NC, Gladys Canfield of Branford, CT, Joyce Mott (Dan) of Beaver Dams, NY, Lora Stoddard (Bob) of North Branford, CT, Rosemary Arbuckle (Bill Reidell) of Guilford, CT, and Alberta Bruzik (Shawn) of Branford, CT. He treasured his 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
He retired from the State of Connecticut Highway Division, where he worked as an electrician for twenty-seven years. He also provided electrician service to many local Guilford businesses. In 1982, he was recognized for his many years of volunteer work to brighten up the Town of Guilford. He provided the lights for night-time skating on Mill Pond, the outdoor tennis courts, the town flag pole to allow the flag to fly 24 hours a day, and the Guilford Christmas Tree. He provided the electrical service for the town Christmas tree for over 30 years and was recognized for his volunteer service by the Chamber of Commerce in 1993. He loved seeing the joy in the children's eyes when the tree was lit.
He was a past member of Eagle Hose Company of the Guilford Volunteer Fire Department.
He enjoyed camping, starting with a converted school bus with his young family of eight children and ending with a motor home for him and Mabel. Traveling to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Maine, and Vermont always brought him much joy, especially when shared with his children, grandchildren and extended family.
His holiday inflatables, which filled his yard, brought joy to many children. Even in his 95th year, he was out there putting up the inflatables for the children to enjoy. On Halloween, over 500 children would come to see the inflatables and receive a bag of potato chips, which he would order from Pennsylvania.
He will be sorely missed by many.
A private service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the Guilford Fire Department, 390 Church Street, Guilford, CT 06437. The family extends a heart-felt thank you to the Guilford Fire Department and staff for the wonderful care that they provided to our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather during these difficult times. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020