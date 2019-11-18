New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Promised Land Church of God
240 Burwell St
West Haven, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Promised Land Church of God
240 Burwell St
West Haven, CT
View Map
Charles E. Keeney Sr.

Charles E. Keeney Sr. Obituary
Keeney, Sr., Charles E.
Charles Edward Keeney, Sr., of Killingworth, formerly of West Haven, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Chuck leaves his wife of 49 years, Mary Ellen Klember Keeney, sons Joseph P. Keeney and Robert Vernon Keeney Sr., daughter-in-law Carlene Townsend, three beloved grandchildren Robert Vernon Keeney Jr., (Bubby), Joshua P. Keeney and Taylor Charlee Keeney, his brother Mike (Lisa) Keeney, sisters MaryEllen Dickens and Betty Midkiff. He was predeceased by his son Charles E. Keeney Jr. and his parents Avril Vernon and Mary Lanyi Keeney. Born in Blue Pennant, West Virginia, Chuck served in the US Army during Vietnam in the 523 signal battalion. He retired in 2012 from Tilcon, CT, where he was employed for over 20 years as a certified welder.
Visitation will take place on THURSDAY morning from 9 to 11 am at Promised Land Church of God, 240 Burwell St., West Haven. A funeral service will begin at 11 o'clock at the church. Interment, with military honors, will follow in All Saints Cemetery. To leave an online remembrance for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 19, 2019
