Roderick, Charles E.

Charles E. Roderick, of Cheshire, passed away on peacefully after a long illness on April 30, 2019 with his family by his side. Charlie, formerly of Hamden, was the husband of Constance Dooley Roderick for 61 years; father of Ultima Roderick of New Haven, Carl (Jeanette) Roderick of Southbury, and Scott (Melissa) Roderick of Harwinton; grandfather of Emma, Maia, Noah, Elias, and Bjorn Roderick, and brother of Jerome Roderick and Sheila Roderick. He is predeceased by his sister Joyce Roderick, and sister-in-law Ruth Roderick. Charlie was born in Falmouth, MA on June 15, 1933, son of the late Edward and Dorothy Broadhurst Roderick. He graduated from Falmouth High School and the New England Institute of Funeral Service, and became a licensed Funeral Director. Charlie joined the Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home staff in 1957, where he became the General Manager and Vice President, serving families for over 50 years. He was a community-minded person, having been Past President of the Board of Easter Seals Goodwill Rehabilitations Center in New Haven, the Hamden Rotary Club, the Wilsonian Club, the Parish Council of St. Rita's Church, the Lions Club Civitans, and the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association. Families from all walks of life and ethnic backgrounds received the benefit of his kindness.

Friends are invited to visit with his family on Sunday, May 5 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 6 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Rita's Church. Burial will be held at a later date in Gilford, NH. To send condolences to his family, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register from May 3 to May 4, 2019