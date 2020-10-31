1/1
Charles E. Spinaci Sr.
1931 - 2020
Spinaci, Sr., Charles E.
Charles E. Spinaci, Sr. 88, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 65 ½ years to Carol Sue Giannotti Spinaci. Charles was born in New Haven on December 11, 1931 and was the son of the late Noe and Christina Aguzzi Spinaci. He served his country faithfully in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Charles was the owner/operator of A to Z Rentals, North Haven for many years until his retirement. Father of Charles Spinaci, Jr. (Carol Amato) and Richard Spinaci. Beloved grandfather of Chad (Ashley), Crystal and Craig Spinaci. Brother-in-law of Vera Spinaci. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a brother Harold Spinaci and sisters Mary (William) Hartigan and Yola (Joseph) Vitelli.
Private visiting hours will be held on Wednesday morning, November 4, from 10:00 to 11:15 at the Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saints Anthony's Church, New Haven on Wednesday to attend a Mass of Christian burial at 12 Noon and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following with full military honors in the All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Drive., Wallingford, CT 06492. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:15 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
4
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Saints Anthony's Church
NOV
4
Committal
All Saints Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
