Gorry, Charles Edward
Charles Edward Gory, 87, of Stamford, passed away peacefully at Stamford Hospital on Monday, April 13, 2020. Charles was born in New Haven, CT on September 5, 1933 to the late Charles E. and Martha Brenner Gorry.
Charles was born and raised in New Haven and graduated from Hillhouse High School with the class of 1951. He earned an academic scholarship to Yale University and graduated with the class of 1958 with a degree in Industrial Administration. He also served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Charles worked for The United Illuminating Company, and then as an executive for Ebsco and Stone & Webster until his retirement. Charles was a hardworking and decent man who enjoyed playing golf and traveling with his beloved wife, Joan, in his leisure time.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 44 years; Joan Sullivan Gorry, his sister and brother-in; Martha and Carmen Marottolo, and many nieces and nephews.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral & Crematory is honored to assist the Gorry family with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020