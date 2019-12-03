New Haven Register Obituaries
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Charles Edward Tinney III, affectionately known as Chubby, age 86 of West Haven, CT passed away November 17, 2019, at the Veterans Memorial Hospital in West Haven, CT. He was the son of the late Charles and Fannie Randolph Tinney. Chubby grew up in Ansonia, graduated from Ansonia High school, enlisted in the U.S. Airforce and served in the Korean War. After leaving the service, he played baseball for the Baltimore Orioles farm team and later played for various club teams in New Haven and Naugatuck Valley. He was one of the original founders of The Magician's Athletic Club in Ansonia and continued to be an active member for many years. Chubby was a descendant of The Golden Hill Paugussett Indian Tribe of CT.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his loving sister Mildred "Marianne" Little of West Orange, NJ; two daughters, Joann Tinney of Kansas City, MO and Gina Tinney-Moye (Ronald) of Loganville, GA; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Florence "Cissy" Mitchell and nephew Dale Mitchell.
The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Clinton A.M.E Zion Church, 96 Central St. Ansonia CT. 06401 at 11:00 a.m. The repast will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church, 243 Pershing Dr., Ansonia CT 06401. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home of Ansonia, has been privileged with arrangements. (jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 4, 2019
