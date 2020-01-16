New Haven Register Obituaries
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Charles Federico
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Inurnment
Following Services
Mt. St. Peter Cemetery
Derby, CT
Charles "Chick" Federico Jr.


1949 - 2020
Charles "Chick" Federico Jr. Obituary
Federico Jr., Charles "Chick"
Charles "Chick" Federico Jr., 70, peacefully entered into eternal rest on January 13, 2020 in Griffin Hospital. Mr. Federico was born in Derby on May 13, 1949, son of the late Charles Federico Sr. and Ann Carotenuto Federico. A lifelong Valley resident, he was employed at Griffin Hospital and later as a custodian at Woodland Regional High School in Beacon Falls until his retirement. Chick enjoyed fishing, attending car shows, working on cars and a "good cup of coffee". He was a former member of the Ansonia Volunteer Fire Department. He leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Brian Federico (Theresa Mang) of Richfield Springs, NY and Jason Gardella (Michele) of Beacon Falls, a sister, Ann Marie Checkley (John Sr.) of Ansonia, brother-in-law, John Constantino of Wallingford, cherished grandchildren, Brian Charles Federico and Brandon and Kyle Gardella, nephews, John Checkley Jr. of Ansonia, Joshua Checkley (Jaclyn) of Derby, Nicholas Constantino (Margarita) of Middletown, a niece, Sheri Camputaro (Louis) of Wallingford and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Charles Federico III and his sister, Dolores Constantino. Visiting will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. At 10:30 a.m., a funeral service in celebration of Chick's life will be held with Rev. David Madjeski officiating. Inurnment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chick's memory may be made to at . For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 19, 2020
