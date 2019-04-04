Giangrande, Charles

Charles Giangrande, Jr., age 75, of West Haven, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Born in New Haven on January 14, 1944, he was the son of the late Charles and Angelina (Mastrioanni) Giangrande. Charles loved to spend time with his family. He enjoyed trips to the casino and listening to Elvis.

Charles is survived by his children; Charlene (Frank) Lavecchia, Stacy Giangrande (David Lynch), Charles Giangrande III, grandchildren; Attilio and Gabriella Lavecchia, sister, Mary Pelliccia, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Louise Scaniffe and James Giangrande.

The hours for visitation will be on Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Agnes Church. Interment will follow in Saint Lawrence Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit our website at

www.westhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2019