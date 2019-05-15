Gulisano Sr., Charles "Charlie"

Charles "Charlie" Gulisano Sr., age 84, of West Haven and recently Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Masonicare of Wallingford. He was born on March 15, 1935 in Canicatti, Sicily to the late Vincenzo and Angelina (Salamone) Gulisano. Beloved husband of Rosina (Papa) Gulisano for 62 years. Loving father of Angelina (Joseph) Tomanio of West Haven, Vincent (Sandra) Gulisano Sr. of Arizona, and Charles Gulisano Jr. of Hamden. Cherished grandfather of Katherine Tomanio of Milford, Elizabeth Tomanio of West Haven, Samantha Gulisano, Lindsay Gulisano both of California, Vincent (Haley) Gulisano Jr., and Andrew Gulisano both of Arizona. Survived by three sisters, Anna Ferrante of New York, Carmel (Antonio) Valentino of Hamden, and Josephine Marra of West Haven; brother-in-law Peter Girotto, sister-in-law Roseann Gulisano both of West Haven. Predeceased by sister Rosalie Girotto, brother Anthony Gulisano, and brothers-in–law Jimmy Ferrante and Gaetano Marra.

Charlie Gulisano emigrated from Sicily at the age of 15, arriving in America with two of his sisters. He resided in New Haven with them for two years awaiting his mother's arrival from Canicatti. She arrived in 1953 and the rest of the family followed a year later. Charlie worked for many years at Henry Richards Handbag factory where he was a manager and helped many other Italian immigrants with their first work in the U.S. Charlie proudly served in the Army National Guard.

In his later years he became "Poppy" to his six grandchildren and he loved to visit them in CT and on the west coast. Charlie's other great love besides his wife and family was playing poker. Omaha was his game and he spent many days at Foxwoods and Club Napoli in Branford with his longtime friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 2819 Whitney Avenue, Hamden at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Charles Gulisano Sr. can be made to the Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Closer to Free Fund and mail to P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Please include the honoree's name on the memo line. Secure online gifts can be at:https://www.givetoynhh.org/closertofree. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2019