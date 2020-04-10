|
|
Edwards, Charles H.
Charles H. Edwards, Jr. of Branford died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Maybeth Creagan Edwards. Charles was born June 19, 1923 in New Haven, son of the late Charles H. and Mary McNamara Edwards. He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army. After the war, he graduated from UConn with a B. A. Degree. He retired in 1990 as the Vice-President of C. Cowles Co. He is survived by his children, Beth (Charles) Miller of Guilford, Deborah Edwards, Kathleen Edwards and Charles "Chuck" (Judy) Edwards all of Branford; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother James R. Edwards.
Funeral service and burial are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For online guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020