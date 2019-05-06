|
Peterson, Jr., Charles H.
Charles H. Peterson, Jr., 89, of Madison, CT, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born in Norwalk, CT on July 14, 1929. Besides his wife, Charlotte (Carlson), he is survived by his son, Charles Peterson, III, his daughter, Susan (English), grandchildren, Amy (Vayan), Robert English and his partner, Daniele Lenth and Alexandra English and great grandchildren, Austin Robert Vayan, Carter Joseph Vayan, Blake Charles Vayan and Sophie English. Charles was a member of the Madison Winter Club, the Westbrook Elks Lodge #1784, and the Madison Lions Club.
There will be no visiting hours and the burial will be private.
Published in Shoreline Times on May 10, 2019