New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Center Rd.
Woodbridge, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles J. "CJ" Bradley


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles J. "CJ" Bradley Obituary
Bradley, Charles J. "CJ"
Charles J. "CJ" Bradley, 34, of Orange, passed away on February 5, 2019 at his home. CJ was born in New Haven on June 14, 1984, beloved son of Curt and Cathy Bartnicki Bradley III of Orange. Loving brother of Franklin C. "Scooby" (Trisha) Bradley IV of Orange. Uncle of Logan Curtis Bradley. Boyfriend of Paige Anderson of Orange. CJ is also survived by his dogs Benz, Chubz and Kaubota. Former husband of Shalen Bradley of Woodbridge. At the time of his death, CJ was the CEO of Prindle Hill Construction and a real estate agent for Colonial Properties.
Relatives and friends are invited to go DIRECTLY to Our Lady of the Assumption Church located on Center Rd. in Woodbridge on MONDAY morning to celebrate A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Interment will be private. Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven on SUNDAY from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Sign CJ's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porto Funeral Homes
Download Now