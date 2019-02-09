Bradley, Charles J. "CJ"

Charles J. "CJ" Bradley, 34, of Orange, passed away on February 5, 2019 at his home. CJ was born in New Haven on June 14, 1984, beloved son of Curt and Cathy Bartnicki Bradley III of Orange. Loving brother of Franklin C. "Scooby" (Trisha) Bradley IV of Orange. Uncle of Logan Curtis Bradley. Boyfriend of Paige Anderson of Orange. CJ is also survived by his dogs Benz, Chubz and Kaubota. Former husband of Shalen Bradley of Woodbridge. At the time of his death, CJ was the CEO of Prindle Hill Construction and a real estate agent for Colonial Properties.

Relatives and friends are invited to go DIRECTLY to Our Lady of the Assumption Church located on Center Rd. in Woodbridge on MONDAY morning to celebrate A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Interment will be private. Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven on SUNDAY from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Sign CJ's guest book online at

