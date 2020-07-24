1/
Charles J. Newfield
1931 - 2020

Newfield, Charles J.
Charles John Newfield, beloved husband of Edith Newfield for 63 years, died June 7, 2020. He is survived by his children, Dr. Charles L. (Carolyn) Newfield of Clinton and Catherine (Ricky) Groover of FL; and six grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 in St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary Church, 731 Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. A Celebration of Life dinner will be held immediately following at Donovan's Reef Restaurant, 1212 Main St., Branford. Please RSVP for the dinner or to leave a message of comfort to his family at www.wsclancy.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Celebration of Life
Donovan's Reef Restaurant
JUL
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
