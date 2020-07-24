Newfield, Charles J.
Charles John Newfield, beloved husband of Edith Newfield for 63 years, died June 7, 2020. He is survived by his children, Dr. Charles L. (Carolyn) Newfield of Clinton and Catherine (Ricky) Groover of FL; and six grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 in St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary Church, 731 Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. A Celebration of Life dinner will be held immediately following at Donovan's Reef Restaurant, 1212 Main St., Branford. Please RSVP for the dinner or to leave a message of comfort to his family at www.wsclancy.com
