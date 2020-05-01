Charles LeGrand
1938 - 2020
LeGrand Sr., Charles
Charles LeGrand Sr., 81, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, due to the COVID-19 virus. Charles was born on August 22nd, 1938, in New Haven to the late Joseph and Jennie LeGrand. He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Ellen; two sons, Charles Jr. and Daniel (Doreen); brother, Joe; sister, Marguerite Ferrucci; grandchildren, Amy (Justin) Handy, Michael, Patrick, and Samantha; and great-grandchildren Alyssa, Rachel, and Tyler. He was predeceased by his sister, Jane Metrick. As a young boy, Charles loved to spend his time at the family farm on Kings Highway in North Haven with his Aunt Esther and Uncle Will. He became a New Haven Police Officer, where he was a founding member o the S.W.A.T. Team. After retiring, he co-owned Ellen's Antiques and C&E Tree Service. He also received a Civic Beautification Award from the North Haven Garden Club for the planting of 75 Cherry trees on Fallon Drive. A long-time member of the Elm City Gun Club, Charles loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurse, and aids at both Whitney manor and Yale New Haven Hospital, as well as the North Haven Fire Department.
Due to the current health concerns, services will be private and have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 56 Commerce Drive, Trumbull, CT 06611. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
